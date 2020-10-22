Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $459.00 and last traded at $448.35, with a volume of 49478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $335.81.

The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGN. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.64.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total transaction of $10,564,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,668,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $148,017,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 425.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 269,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 139.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,470,000 after purchasing an additional 228,120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 365.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after purchasing an additional 189,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.85.

About Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.