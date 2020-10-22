Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.08 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $335.81 on Thursday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $343.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $480,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.77.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

