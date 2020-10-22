Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Increased to $460.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BofA Securities cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.64.

Shares of ALGN opened at $424.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.85. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $343.21.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total transaction of $10,564,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,668,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total value of $3,080,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

