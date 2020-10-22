Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $460.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.77.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $335.81 on Thursday. Align Technology has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $343.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $480,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,151,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Align Technology by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

