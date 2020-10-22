Align Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,182 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical volume of 1,524 call options.

ALGN traded up $111.13 on Thursday, reaching $446.94. 57,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,173. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.85. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $343.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.25.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Align Technology will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.64.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total transaction of $2,072,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,553,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 51.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.