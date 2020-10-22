Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.46. Allegion also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.75-4.80 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $103.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average of $100.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.87 million. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.