Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PINE opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

