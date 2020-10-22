Altagas (TSE:ALA) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Altagas (TSE:ALA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$18.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Altagas from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Altagas from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.88.

TSE:ALA opened at C$17.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Altagas has a 1 year low of C$8.71 and a 1 year high of C$22.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.11. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$989.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altagas will post 1.0274954 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

