Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3,436.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amazon is gaining on coronavirus-led spike in online orders. Further, solid growth in its online stores sales is driving the top-line growth. Moreover, surge in online grocery shopping is a major positive. Additionally, solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio remains a tailwind. Further, strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance. Moreover, expanding AWS portfolio is contributing well. Additionally, improving Alexa skills and features are positives. Also, expanding smart home products offerings are tailwinds. Notably. the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, accelerating coronavirus related expenses might hurt the company’s profitability in the near term. Also, foreign exchange headwinds and rising cloud competition are concerns.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Amazon.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,440.47.

AMZN opened at $3,184.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,191.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,835.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1,595.30 billion, a PE ratio of 122.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

