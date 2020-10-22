Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (LON:AA4) Shares Gap Down to $34.00

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (LON:AA4)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.00, but opened at $33.00. Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) shares last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 9,646 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a GBX 1.15 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

In other news, insider Robin Hallam sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £6,900 ($9,014.89).

About Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (LON:AA4)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

