America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.31%.
NYSE AMX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. 5,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,404. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.62.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s previous dividend of $0.18. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.
America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
