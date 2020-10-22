America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.31%.

NYSE AMX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. 5,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,404. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s previous dividend of $0.18. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

AMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays increased their target price on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. New Street Research upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

