American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) PT Raised to $11.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.83. American Axle & Manufact. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.62 million. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,881,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after buying an additional 297,387 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter worth $21,231,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,954,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 224,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

