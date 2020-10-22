American Electric Power Company, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

American Electric Power has raised its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.40 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

