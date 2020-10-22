American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Announces Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03, RTT News reports. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS.

American Electric Power stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.12.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

