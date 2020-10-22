American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.12.

AEP opened at $90.40 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.31 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

