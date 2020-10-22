American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Stock Price Down 5.9%

American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL) shares traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.35 and last traded at $32.81. 2,121,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,606,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Well stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

