Ameris Bancorp’s (ABCB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised Ameris Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $27.65 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 1,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

