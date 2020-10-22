Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

APH stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,980. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $119.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

In other news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $6,035,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 196,200 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,901 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.75.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

