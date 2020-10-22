Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.81. 3,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,980. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $119.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $2,629,041.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 196,200 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,901 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. UBS Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

