Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APH. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.75.

Shares of APH stock opened at $114.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.12. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $119.08.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $6,035,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $4,595,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,220,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,362,423,000 after acquiring an additional 397,533 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Amphenol by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 6,176,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,174,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,821,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 74.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,484,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,053,000 after purchasing an additional 65,895 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

