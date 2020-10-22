Analysts Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $1.95. United Parcel Service posted earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $8.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $172.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.04.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 32.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $237,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

