Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Avaya (AVYA)

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/21/2020 – Avaya had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

10/12/2020 – Avaya was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

10/9/2020 – Avaya had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

9/1/2020 – Avaya is now covered by analysts at Colliers Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

AVYA opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.91. Avaya Holdings Corp has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $19.70.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.23 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at $157,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

