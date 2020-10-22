Analysts Set Expectations for Travelers Companies Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $8.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.00. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRV. ValuEngine cut Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

NYSE:TRV opened at $125.00 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $141.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 28,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 74,151 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

