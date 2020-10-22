Analyzing Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) and Home Bistro (NYSE:HBIS)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Constellation Brands has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bistro has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Constellation Brands and Home Bistro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 2 7 11 0 2.45 Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Constellation Brands presently has a consensus target price of $199.44, suggesting a potential upside of 11.14%. Given Constellation Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Constellation Brands is more favorable than Home Bistro.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Constellation Brands and Home Bistro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $9.11 billion 3.82 -$11.80 million $9.12 19.68 Home Bistro $10,000.00 2,566.62 -$1.17 million N/A N/A

Home Bistro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Constellation Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and Home Bistro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands 12.35% 15.08% 6.75% Home Bistro N/A N/A -1,266.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Home Bistro on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Drylands, SIMI, Charles Smith, Auros, Kim Crawford, Spoken Barrel, Prisoner, Champagne Palmer & Co, Meiomi, Robert Mondavi, Cooper & Thief, Mount Veeder, Schrader, Crafters Union, Nobilo, CuvÃ©e Sauvage, and Ruffino; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, SVEDKA, The Real McCoy brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

About Home Bistro

Gratitude Health, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer and ready-made meals company. It provides ready-made meals, including meats and seafood under the Colorado Prime brand; ready to drink (RTD) teas under the Gratitude Tea brand; and RTD meal beverages under the Keto Fuel name. The company also offers its products through its websites, homebistro.com and primechop.com. The company is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

