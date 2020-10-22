Anglo African Oil & Gas plc (AAOG.L) (LON:AAOG) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

Anglo African Oil & Gas plc (AAOG.L) (LON:AAOG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.28. Anglo African Oil & Gas plc (AAOG.L) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 221,830 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06.

Get Anglo African Oil & Gas plc (AAOG.L) alerts:

Anglo African Oil & Gas plc (AAOG.L) (LON:AAOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Anglo African Oil & Gas plc does not have significant operations. Previously, it extracted and explored for natural resources in Africa. It intends to acquire in natural resources sector. The company was formerly known as Namibian Resources plc. Anglo African Oil & Gas plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo African Oil & Gas plc (AAOG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo African Oil & Gas plc (AAOG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.