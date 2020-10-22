Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Anika Therapeutics worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANIK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $537.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.10. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $75.71.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANIK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

