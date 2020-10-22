Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $21.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $485.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.77. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 13,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $317,083.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,006.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $602,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,148 shares in the company, valued at $946,260.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,716,000 after acquiring an additional 768,765 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 27.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 754,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after buying an additional 162,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 67,462 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 29.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 92,378 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 352,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 65,767 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

