Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on APTV. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.46.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV opened at $99.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.23. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Aptiv by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 7,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.