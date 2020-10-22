Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

APTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.84.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Shares of APTO opened at $5.88 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $522.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 50,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,050 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,733,000. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.