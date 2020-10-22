Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 121.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

Shares of APTO opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 950,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 291,841 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,941,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,062,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 308,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

