Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 121.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.84.
Shares of APTO opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $9.25.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 950,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 291,841 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,941,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,062,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 308,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
