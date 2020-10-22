AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Stock Price Down 5.5%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.14. 604,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 396,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on AQB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AquaBounty Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,009,200 shares of company stock worth $10,023,000. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 57.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 38.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

