Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARMK. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Get Aramark alerts:

NYSE ARMK opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth $63,196,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,036 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,331,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,606 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,956,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,820,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.