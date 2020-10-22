Ardea Resources Limited (ARL.AX) (ASX:ARL) Insider Buys A$29,999.63 in Stock

Ardea Resources Limited (ARL.AX) (ASX:ARL) insider Andrew Penkethman acquired 63,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.63 ($21,428.31).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 13.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.34.
Ardea Resources Limited (ARL.AX) Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Ardea Resources Limited (ARL.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardea Resources Limited (ARL.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.