Ardea Resources Limited (ARL.AX) (ASX:ARL) Insider Buys A$29,999.63 in Stock

Ardea Resources Limited (ARL.AX) (ASX:ARL) insider Andrew Penkethman acquired 63,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.63 ($21,428.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 13.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.34.

Ardea Resources Limited (ARL.AX) Company Profile

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is its 100% interest include the Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

