Argentum Price Down 32.8% Over Last Week (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Argentum has a total market cap of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. One Argentum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg

Argentum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

