Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Shares Gap Up to $6.70

Shares of Argo Blockchain PLC (LON:ARB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $7.00. Argo Blockchain shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 9,881,764 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.91. The company has a market cap of $14.54 million and a PE ratio of -17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (LON:ARB)

Argo Blockchain PLC, through its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, intends to operate a Mining as a Service business that primarily focuses on the cryptocurrency market in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain PLC in December 2017.

