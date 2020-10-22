Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) Given a C$4.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) has been assigned a C$4.25 price objective by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AR. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) stock opened at C$2.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.74 million and a PE ratio of -4.09. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.76 and a 1-year high of C$3.42.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$80.36 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

