Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%.

Shares of AFI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.90. 291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,071. The stock has a market cap of $113.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. Armstrong Flooring has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

