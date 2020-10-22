Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AROW. BidaskClub raised shares of Arrow Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Arrow Financial stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $429.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Financial news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy purchased 3,000 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $82,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,843.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Arrow Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

