Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $20.97. 694,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 445,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

Get Arvinas alerts:

The company has a market cap of $871.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,114.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arvinas by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.