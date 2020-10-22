Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Asbury Automotive Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Asbury Automotive Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,703.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $1,263,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

