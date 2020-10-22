ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) vs. Rooshine (NYSE:RSAU) Critical Survey

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) and Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

ASGN has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine has a beta of -1.23, meaning that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.6% of ASGN shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of ASGN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASGN and Rooshine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASGN $3.92 billion 0.92 $174.70 million $4.61 14.87 Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ASGN has higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ASGN and Rooshine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASGN 0 3 4 0 2.57 Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A

ASGN presently has a consensus target price of $63.71, indicating a potential downside of 7.03%. Given ASGN’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ASGN is more favorable than Rooshine.

Profitability

This table compares ASGN and Rooshine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASGN 4.79% 18.50% 8.68% Rooshine N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ASGN beats Rooshine on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. Our mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

About Rooshine

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

