ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,336. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASAZY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Pareto Securities raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

