Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASMB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

ASMB opened at $15.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $39.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.54 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 177.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 431.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 188.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

