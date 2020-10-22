ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) vs. Scientific Learning (NASDAQ:SCIL) Head to Head Review

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Scientific Learning’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 2.04 -$17.56 million N/A N/A Scientific Learning $15.80 million 0.37 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Scientific Learning has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Volatility & Risk

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Learning has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ATA Creativity Global and Scientific Learning, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Scientific Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Scientific Learning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -97.13% -53.12% -23.05% Scientific Learning -11.03% N/A -22.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Scientific Learning shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Scientific Learning beats ATA Creativity Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Scientific Learning

Scientific Learning Corporation, an education company, develops, distributes, and licenses technology that accelerates learning by enhancing the processing efficiency of the brain. Its flagship Fast ForWord, a Web-based product, comprises Fast ForWord Language for elementary learners and Fast ForWord Literacy for adolescent learners that build foundational reading and language skills to help districts move below grade level learners to learn in the general classroom, and Fast ForWord Reading, which builds learning capacity through developing cognitive skills using exercises focusing on phonemic awareness, phonics and decoding, spelling, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension. The company also provides Reading Assistant that offers a one-on-one reading tutor for learners; ResultsNow!, an online hosting and support solution for its Fast ForWord and Reading Assistant products; and BrainPro services targeted at learners who are below grade level. In addition, it offers on-site product training, technical installation, implementation management, consulting, and Web-based synchronous and asynchronous professional development services; and software technical update releases, as well as extensive telephone, email, and chat support services. The company offers learning solutions primarily to educational institutions, speech and language clinics, learning centers, and parents. Scientific Learning Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

