Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $217.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atlassian is benefiting from the rising demand for remote working tools amid coronavirus-led global lockdown. Improvement in product quality and performance, multiple product launches, transparent pricing and the unique sales strategy is a positive. The expansion of its product portfolio through acquisitions with the likes of Trello, Code Barrel, Good Software, and AgileCraft is expected to accelerate growth momentum. Also, integration with leading applications like Slack, Dropbox, and Adobe, along with partnerships, will likely expand its paying-user base. Nonetheless, intensifying competition remains a major concern. Moreover, the departure of the company’s President Jay Simons might disrupt the smooth functioning of Atlassian's sales strategy. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

TEAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

Atlassian stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,001. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.28, a PEG ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $216.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.69 and a 200 day moving average of $174.78.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $1,060,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 54.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Atlassian by 358.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

