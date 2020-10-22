Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.62.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $82.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25. Autoliv has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $87.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 91,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 601.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 215,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 184,656 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 474,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

