Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.62.
Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $82.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25. Autoliv has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $87.01.
About Autoliv
Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.
