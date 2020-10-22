Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.17. Avangrid also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.00 EPS.
Several brokerages recently commented on AGR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avangrid currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.
AGR opened at $50.30 on Thursday. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40.
Avangrid Company Profile
Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.
