Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s previous close.

AVY has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.09.

Shares of AVY opened at $142.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.68 and a 200 day moving average of $115.42. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $145.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

