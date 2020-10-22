Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $129.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.09.
Avery Dennison stock opened at $142.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.42. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $145.45.
In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 603.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Avery Dennison by 218.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
