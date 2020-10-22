Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 1.99%.

Shares of AXTA traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 25,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,481. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $12,106,122.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $980,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 620,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,890. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

